Lady Rockets end season at Greenfield

ronPARK

sports editor

They fought hard to the closing buzzer Thursday night, but the Clarksburg High School Lady Rockets were simply overmatched by the hosting Greenfield Lady Jackets, who claimed the win 59-35 in the first round of the Region 7A Tournament.

The Lady Rockets, who entered regionals as the fourth place seed from District 13A, concluded their season 12-20 overall and 6-8 in district competition.

The Lady Jackets went into the first round as the number one seed from District 14A, but they ultimately got knocked out in turn by Dresden 51-38 in the region semifinals Saturday night at Bethel University.

In Thursday night’s game, the Lady Rockets started out cold early in the first quarter as Greenfield put up 10 unanswered points before Rachel Tucker put Clarksburg on the scoreboard with a trey at around mid-quarter.

The Lady Rockets outscored Greenfield in the second half of the first on baskets by Tucker, Macy Ward, Ashlyn Yarbrough, and Mikayla Peterson and a three-pointer from Krista Noble, but they couldn’t quite close the gap as they arrived at the end of the opening stanza with a six-point deficit (18-12).

The Lady Jackets turned up the heat in the second period, almost doubling Clarksburg 13-7 for the quarter and arriving at the half with a 31-19 advantage.

Peterson contributed two baskets and Brooklyn Williams landed an outside shot for Clarksburg in the second.

Greenfield continued to add to their lead in the third and fourth quarters, holding the scoreboard 31-19 at the end of the third and outperforming Clarksburg 12-9 in the fourth.

Peterson put up six points for the Lady Rockets in the third period, and Ward added four in the fourth.

Peterson led the Lady Rockets on overall scoring with 14 points, followed by Ward with six, Tucker with five, Yarbrough with four, and Brooklyn Williams and Noble with three apiece.

Chloe Moore, who seemed to move in to the basket and score at will, was Greenfield’s and the game’s top scorer with 24 points.

With no seniors and only one junior on the team, the Lady Rockets should be returning with their entire starting lineup intact and a new crop of incoming freshmen next season.

Email Ron

Click here to subscribe to the Carroll County News-Leader