Gina Atkins retiring from Property Assessor’s office

shirleyNANNEY

editor

Gina Atkins, 58, of Huntingdon has decided to take early retirement from her job as first deputy in the office of County Property Assessor Rita Jones.

A retirement reception was held in her honor on the afternoon of Feb. 24 from 2 until 3:30 p.m. Her last day at work will be Feb. 28.

She came to work in Sept. 1994 as first deputy for Property Assessor Johnny Radford.

“I’ve enjoyed the time I’ve spent here,” she said Friday during the reception. “I’ve become attached to the customers and made a lot of friends. But I’m looking forward to the rest of my life’s journey.”

She added that she was thankful to God to be able to take an early retirement.

“It will give me more time to spend with my parents, Clarence and Ruby Norman, and my 95-year- old grandmother, Ethel Nash. I’ll be available more for my children, grandchildren and church and husband, Conrad.”

Her son, Joseph, 20, is a student at the University of Memphis where he is an English major and has plans to attend law school. Her daughter, Lauren (Charles) Joynes of Bermuda, teaches language arts. The two grandchildren are granddaughter, Kree Joynes, 2, and grandson, Cruz Joynes, two months.

Atkins is a member of Clark Street Missionary Baptist Church where she sings in the choir and is president of the Missionary Society.

Tears were brought to her eyes as Mary Bullington entered the office and sang “May the Lord Bless and Keep You.”

Brooke Hollowell of Yuma will be the new employee in the office.

