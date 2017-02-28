Four Hollow Rock citizens cited for unkempt property

shirleyNANNEY

The town of Hollow Rock means business when it comes to citizens cleaning up their property.

Four people have been issued citations to appear in city court March 7 concerning their unsightly property, town recorder Pam Gallimore told members of the Hollow Rock Mayor and Board of Aldermen at the Feb. 21 meeting.

“Photos of places that were cited were taken,” Gallimore said. “More photos will be made before the court date to see if any improvements have been made.”

Receiving citations were John Deniker at 155 Spring St., Bruce Phillips of 329 Kee St., Desiree Ernsberger of 155 Adell St. and Donald Byers, Jr. of Hwy. 114. Frank Hopper of Seminary St. was issued a warning.

Aldermen have discussed unkempt properties in the past and what they planned on doing if residents continued to ignore their requests to clean up.

Hollow Rock’s newest fire station is in the process of getting new lighting that will save money.

Jack Van Goethem, a member of the Hollow Rock Fire Department, told board members that some new LED lights have been installed at Station Two on Seminary Street in the bay area where fire equipment is kept.

A motion passed that gives Van Goethem authority to spend $1,266 for the LED lighting. The lights are being purchased from Benton County Plumbing & Electric of Camden.

Mayor Tim Runions said the necessary funds would be included in the budget to cover the lighting costs.

“ The fire department will be able to cut electric costs with LED lights,” said Van Goethem. Fire Chief Bobby Brother, who is also a board member, said improvements continue to be made at Station Two as more painting has taken place and the flagpole is now up with brick in certain places to be laid soon.

Gallimore said the fire department has been blessed with people who not only have volunteered their services, but have donated items.

Firemen are completing the remodeling of the fire station that was the former Hollow Rock school building.

