Fillies advance to region championship game

By russellBUSH

The Huntingdon Fillies basketball team continued one of their best seasons ever as they won over Union City 63-55 in the first round of the region on Thursday and then defeated Trenton 56-39 in Saturday night’s semi-final round to advance to the region championship game against Dresden on Tuesday night at Bethel.

The Fillies led Union City 58-40 late in the third quarter and withstood a furious fourth-quarter Union City rally that saw the Lady Tornadoes pull to within 58-55 before Huntingdon finished off the game from the foul line.

The Fillies led 37-24 at the half and 50-32 at the end of three before the Union City rally.

Jesica Keith led the Fillies with 16 points, followed by Taylor Smith and Leann Webb with 11, Alli Jones 9, Grace Angelos 8, Kaci Fuller 3, and Marisa Belew 2.

Union City was led by Dymond Smith with 25, Tykesesa Vaughn 18, and Alivia Bishop 12.

On Saturday, Jesica Keith helped lead the Fillies to their first region championship game and sub-state berth since 2004 as she scored 14 points and had 12 rebounds in Huntingdon’s 56-39 win over Trenton.

The Fillies started fast and led 17-7 at the quarter before Trenton bounced back to trail 30-25 at the half.

But that was a close as Trenton got as the Fillies used an advantage on the boards, outrebounding Trenton 37-19 for the game and putting up 16 of 21 from the foul line for the win.

The Fillies, now 24-3 for the season, were led by Keith with 14, Belew 12, Webb, and Jones with 11. Taylor Smith added 6.

Maya Anderson led Trenton with 17.

Click here to subscribe to the Carroll County News-Leader