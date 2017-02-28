Carroll County Electric Department Board: Public records policy adopted

ronPARK

In accordance with state requirements mandating that all public entities establish policy outlining public access to public records, members of the Carroll County Electric Department (CCED) Board unanimously approved their own public records policy during their Thursday afternoon meeting.

As CCED General Manager Danny Brawner pointed out, the new policy follows a template provided by the state Comptroller’s Office.

The policy states that all public records “shall, at all times during business hours … be open for personal inspection by any citizen of this state, and those in charge of the records shall not refuse such right of inspection by any citizen, unless otherwise provided by state law.”

The policy also prohibits specific provisions of the policy from being used to hinder access to public records.

County Attorney Robert Keeton commented that it is likely that the Tennessee General Assembly will make some changes in state public records policy at their next session.

“They should only be slight changes,” said Keeton. “We can address that later.”

Brawner said that the state requires that they have a public records in policy in place, but if they need to, they can modify the policy to line up with any future changes in state laws and regulations.

In other business, the board:

•Agreed to pay $5,000 to the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce for annual membership dues.

•Set the next board meeting for Thursday, March 30 at 2:30 p.m.

