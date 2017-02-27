Tommy Singleton

1951-2017

Tommy Lee Singleton, 65, of Clarksburg passed away Tuesday, February 21 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services were held February 25 in the chapel of Chase Funeral Home, with Bro. George Avery officiating. Burial followed in Sellers Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Singleton was born March 28, 1951 in Gibson County to the late Thomas Wayne and Sarah Mae (Vick) Singleton. He was a brick masonry for Tenn Tex Masonry, Inc. and was a member of the Clarksburg Missionary Baptist Church. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Wayne Singleton.

He is survived by one daughter, Barbara Lynn Singleton of Yuma; three sons, Thomas Wayne Singleton of Yuma, Tommy Blake Singleton of Clarksburg, Jerry Lee (Linda) Singleton of Lexington; five grandchildren, Kelsie Lynne, Collin Wayne, Jerry Wayne, Sarah Ann, Jesselynn Leigh; and one great-grandson, Ryker Dale.

Pallbearers were Chaseson Sego, Kenneth Anderson, Dale Milam, Charles Azbill, Ricky Myracle, and Ronald Hampton. Honorary pallbearers were Thomas Blankenship and Tony Parker.