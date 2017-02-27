Susan Walker

1926-2017

Susan Marie Parish Walker, 91, of Camden passed away Monday, February 20 at Marshall County Hospital in Ky. Graveside services were held February 24 at Eastview Cemetery near Camden, with Bro. James Daniel officiating. Bruceton Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Walker was born January 31, 1926 in Westport to the late William Clayborn Parish and Laura Elizabeth Butler Parish. She was a member of Camden First Baptist Church, a member of the Camden Garden Club and Camden FCE Club, and past Worthy Matron of of Huntingdon Order of Eastern Star. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Eldridge Walker.

She is survived by a son, Stephen (Katy) Walker of Benton, Ky.; a grandson, Patrick (Jessa) Walker of Camden; and two great-grandchildren, Maxine and Freya Walker.