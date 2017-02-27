Larry Joe VanDerRoest

1943-2017

Larry Joe VanDerRoest, 74, of Trezevant passed away Thursday, February 23 at Baptist Memorial Hospital. Funeral services were held February 27. Burial followed at Hopewell Cemetery in Lavinia.

