Larry Joe VanDerRoest By Lindsey Bell | February 27, 2017 | 0 Larry Joe VanDerRoest 1943-2017 Larry Joe VanDerRoest, 74, of Trezevant passed away Thursday, February 23 at Baptist Memorial Hospital. Funeral services were held February 27. Burial followed at Hopewell Cemetery in Lavinia. Posted in Obituaries - Carroll County News-Leader Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Frances Kendall January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Susan Walker January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Beatrice Whitney January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Wade Allen January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Pamela Stover January 16, 2017 | No Comments »