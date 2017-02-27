James Taylor

1923-2017

James Q. Taylor, 94, of Clarksburg passed away Thursday, February 23 at Northcliff Assisted Living in Lexington. Funeral services were held February 26 in the chapel of Chase Funeral Home, with Bro. Philip Halter officiating. Burial followed in Clarksburg Cemetery.

Mr. Taylor was born February 21, 1923 in Carroll County to the late Leland and Cynthia (Flake) Taylor. He retired from the Milan Arsenal, also farmed most of his life, and was a member of the Clarksburg Missionary Baptist Church. He was a good and loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen “Tip” Taylor; a son, Timothy Taylor; two sisters, Cornelia Grand and Cracie Kelly; and one brother, Wayne Taylor.

He is survived by one daughter, Phyllis (Steve) McDaniel of Parkers Crossroads; one son, Wallace (Lawanda) Taylor of Clarksburg; one sister, Dorothy Porter of Dallas, Texas; three grandchildren, David Taylor, Andrea McDaniel Smith, and Shawna Barger Smith; and four great-grandchildren, Zach Taylor, Ben Taylor, Keller Smith, and Lucas Smith.

Pallbearers were Nick Cobb, Russell Grant, Bruce Bartholomew, Tommy Altom, Jimmy Lewis, Paul Thomas, and David Taylor.