Frances Kendall

1927-2017

Frances Pauline Kendall, 89, of Bruceton passed away Tuesday, February 21 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon. Funeral services were held at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Buena Vista, with Bro. Roger Cooper officiating. Burial followed at Prospect Cemetery in Hollow Rock. Bruceton Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Kendall was born September 22, 1927 in Jonesboro, Ark. to the late Thomas Greenway and Clara May Adams Greenway. She was a member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Muriel Kendall; a son, Roger Kendall; and three grandchildren, Tammie Goodwin, Joey Kendall, and Kenny Kendall.

She is survived by two daughters, Janet (T. Richard) Goodwin of Hollow Rock and Carolyn Carter of Huntingdon; two sons, Jimmy Kendall and Ronnie Kendall, both of Bruceton; two sisters, Louie Jean of Ark. and Frankie of Calif.; 15 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great-grandchildren.