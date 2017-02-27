Eldon Hampton

1932-2017

Eldon J. Hampton, 84, of Hollow Rock passed away Saturday, February 25 at Baptist Memorial Hospital. Funeral services were held February 27 at Prospect Baptist Church, with Bro. David Bayer and Bro. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial followed in Oak Grove Cemetery. Chase Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Hampton was born November 25, 1932 in Carroll County to the late Wylie Elmer and Vera Mary (Cary) Hampton. He was a press operator for HIS Company. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Nadean Hampton; one son, Jeff Hampton; one step-daughter, Debra Ashby; two brothers, Ray Hampton and Kenneth Hampton; and two sisters, Joyce Allen and Carolyn Edwards.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Joy C. Hampton; a son, Gary (Wanda) Hampton of Hollow Rock; a step-son, Stanley (Suzanne) Currin of McKenzie; a sister, Lois Turner of Hollow Rock; two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and seven step-great-grandchildren.