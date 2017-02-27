Bobby Joe Dill

1937-2017

Bobby Joe Dill, 79, of Huntingdon passed away Sunday, February 19 at the Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. Funeral services were held February 22 in the chapel of Chase Funeral Home, with Bro. Larry DePriest officiating. Burial followed in Clark Cemetery.

Mr. Dill was born August 24, 1937 in Carroll County to the late Onnie Fred Dill and Vernie (Williams) Dill. He was a retired security supervisor for Dupont Company, served in the National Guard for eight years, and was a member of Tate’s Pentecostal Church.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sylvia (Hatch) Dill; one son, Bobby Lynn (Melissa) Dill of Huntingdon; three grandchildren, Bethany (Vincent) Cole, Brittany (Trevor) Damesworth, and Melissa Ann Dill; and four great-grandchildren, Blake Damesworth, Branston Cole, Kairi Cole, and Emily Cole.

Pallbearers were Tom Bowers, Jerry Dale Robertson, Trevor Damesworth, Gary Hatch, James Arrington, and Andy Williams. Honorary pallbearers were Randy Hatch, Jack McCaslin, and Billy DePriest.