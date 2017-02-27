Beatrice Whitney By Lindsey Bell | February 27, 2017 | 0 Beatrice Whitney 1934-2017 Beatrice Myrtle Whitney, 82, of Bruceton passed away Tuesday, February 21 at Baptist Memorial Hospital. Bruceton Funeral Home was in charge of cremation arrangements. Posted in Obituaries - Carroll County News-Leader Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Frances Kendall January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Susan Walker January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Larry Joe VanDerRoest January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Wade Allen January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Pamela Stover January 16, 2017 | No Comments »