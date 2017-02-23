Throwback Thursday: Remembering when Martha Taylor became Huntingdon’s city recorder

This week’s throwback Thursday takes a look back at the February 22, 1995 edition of the Carroll County News-Leader, when it was announced that Martha Taylor would become Huntingdon’s new city recorder. Taylor retired at the end of 2016, and Kim Carter has since taken her place.

Martha Taylor To Become New City Recorder May 1, Ken Houston To Retire In June

By Shirley Nanney

An employee in the administrative offices of the Town of Huntingdon for over 24 years will assume the duties of recorder come May 1.

The promotion came during the February 14 meeting of the Huntingdon town council when council members voted unanimously to hire Mrs. Taylor at the recommendation of Mayor Dale Kelley.

She will succeed Recorder Ken Houston, who will retire June 2.

“In order to have an orderly transition, we need to hire her now,” said the mayor.

When Mrs. Taylor came to work for the town on October 1, 1970 she was employed as a clerk in the Office of the Recorder and Treasurer.

On October 1, 1971, she was promoted to bookkeeper/personnel clerk, a position she held until July 29, 1977, when she resigned to devote time to her family.

From March 5, 1979 to April 10, 1979 she returned to work temporarily for another employee.

Then on July 10, 1981, she came back on a full-time basis as the full-charge accounting specialist for the Department of Finance and Administration on July 1, 1982, the position she presently fills, along with additional duties as computer systems manager assigned when the department computerized operations in 1988.

She completed the Public Secretary Certificate Program of the Center for Government Training of the University of Tennessee, and continues her professional education through attendance at various training programs offered by the Center for Government Training, and other agencies.

She is a member of the Tennessee Government Finance Officers Association, and a member of the Tennessee Association of Municipal Clerks and Recorders, and is participating in TAMCAR’s ongoing educational program. She has completed three of the six semi-annual meetings and educational workshops which are part of the educational requirements for her to obtain the required certification as a “Certified City Recorder” by the State of Tennessee.

The mayor also pointed out the retiring recorder had endorsed Mrs. Taylor for the position.

