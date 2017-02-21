Mustangs, Rebels win in district semifinals

ronPARK

and jimSTEELE

Both the Huntingdon High School Mustangs and McKenzie High School Rebels grabbed district semifinals wins Friday night at Bethel University, setting the two teams on a collision course in the championship round.

Huntingdon secured a 66-52 win over the West Carroll War Eagles Friday night, while the Rebels thoroughly pounded the Dresden Lions 67-37 in the second game.

The Mustangs, who entered the district tournament as the top-ranked seed, advanced to the semifinals after a 74-33 win over Gleason in the first round of the tournament.

The Rebels, the number two seed, knocked out the Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central Tigers in the first round.

• • •

Huntingdon 66, West Carroll 52

West Carroll’s Jack Johnson tacked up the first two points early in the first quarter, but the Mustangs quickly fell into matching the War Eagles basket-for- basket, and then pulled ahead late in the quarter to hold the scoreboard 14-11 going into the second period.

The Mustangs held the scoreboard for most of the second quarter, though West Carroll was never far behind. The War Eagles even tied it up 19-19 at the three-minute mark on a foul shot by Chase Nash.

Huntingdon, however, retook the lead on contributions from Keeton Bailey, Davion Phillips, and Tyrese Mebane to claim a 25-21 halftime advantage.

Scoring continued to run close in the third quarter, but the Mustangs managed to add two points (44-38) to their lead by the end of the third.

Huntingdon poured on the steam in the fourth quarter — particularly Jeremiah Pearson, who put up seven points in the fourth, including his second slam dunk of the night.

The last minute of the game featured two successful trips to the free-throw line for Bailey as the Mustangs finished with a six-point winning margin.

Bailey spearheaded Huntingdon’s offensive effort with 23 points.

Bryant was out front for the War Eagles with 16 points.

• • •

McKenzie 67, Dresden 37

Sir Isaac Newton might have been proud of McKenzie's effort in the District 13A semifinals Friday night at Bethel University’s Crisp Arena.

Newton posited that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. When the Rebels needed to respond to Dresden, they did and in a big, not-so equal way. McKenzie defeated Dresden 67-37. This marks the sixth straight win for the Rebels over Dresden.

With the victory, McKenzie advanced to the District 13A championship Monday night at Bethel against Huntingdon, who defeated West Carroll in the other semifinal. The Rebels have yet to beat the Mustangs this year.

The Rebels jumped to a 14-4 lead in the first quarter and slowly built their margin to 33-points in the final frame. Dresden ran into a red-hot team.

McKenzie authored a well-rounded effort. The Rebels scored well from the paint, from the perimeter and doubled Dresden’s rebounding total, 30-15.

Brandon Baucum led the Rebels with 18 points, Preston Henderson was 5-7 from the three-point line for 15 points, and Bryce Wiggins had one of his best games of the year with 12 points.

For the game, McKenzie shot 50 percent from the floor, 47 percent from the three-point line and was 14-19 from the free throw stripe.

“Everybody contributed tonight. I was proud of our collective defensive effort and we executed well

and did a good job on stuff we worked on all week,” said McKenzie coach John Wilkins. “We gave up

three offensive rebounds and we held Winn to seven and that was big.”

Dresden was a scant 1-11 from the floor in the first quarter and only had one second-chance on the offensive end. Dresser Winn's bucket with 2:11 to play in the first cut the MHS lead to two, 6-4.

That’s when Henderson served notice that he was going to be a problem for the Lions. Nineteen seconds later, he drained a three to give the Rebels a 9-4 advantage and lit the fuse for McKenzie. With 1:07 to play, he buried another triple, followed by Tyler King’s shot from the block with :20 to play. The Rebels were quickly up 14-4.

McKenzie scored the first six points of the second to give it a 20-4 lead. Back came Dresden, buoyed by threes from Quncey McDonald, who finished with a team-high 12, and Winn. But Henderson took aim again for McKenzie, followed by marksmanship from Bryce Wiggins and a nine-point lead expanded to 13 quickly. Dylan Yates scored for the Lions with about a half-minute to play to cut the lead to 11, 31-20.

As the third frame opened, McKenzie went on a 16-5 run for a 22-point, 47-25 lead. It seemed Dresden had no answers from that point. The Rebels exploded to start the fourth and outpaced the Lions 10-2. Baucum electrified the McKenzie crowd with a pair of dunks early in the final frame and was greeted with a nice ovation after he exited the floor with 4:54 to play. The Rebels led by as many as 33 in the fourth.

“You never expect to win like this at this time of year. We came out in the second half and had a run and it seemed like we pushed it to 20,” Wilkins said. “I didn’t expect us to win by this margin, we’d have taken a one-point. It was just kind of a perfect storm.”

Tyler King had eight points, Ben Austin six and Paul Watkins two for McKenzie.

The Rebels will host Halls Friday night in the Region 7A quarterfinals.

“A region game at home is huge. We’ll have a great crowd and these games are fun,” Wilkins said. “It’s our fifth straight year to host.”

