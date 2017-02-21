Marcus Hutson pleads guilty in boating death

A plea agreement has been reached in the matter of State of Tennessee vs. Marcus Hutson. According to Assistant District Attorney, Lisa M. Miller, Hutson of Jackson pled guilty Feb. 15 in Decatur County Circuit Court to vehicular homicide, BWI (Boating While Intoxicated), and reckless operation of a motorboat.

Hutson was charged after the July 31 boating accident near Perryville which resulted in the death of Nickolas J. Wilhoit of Jackson, a 2013 graduate of West Carroll High School. Two other passengers on the vessel were also seriously injured. One of the two, Jackie David is reported to have received a broken back.

As part of the plea agreement, Hutson will serve ten months of a 10-year sentence. He will be placed on probation for three years and lose his driver’s license for three years. He will be prohibited from owning, possessing or operating a motor boat, and prohibited from use of alcohol, subject to random testing.

Charges of violation of implied consent, a separate charge of reckless operation of a motor boat, and light law violations were dismissed in the plea agreement.

“It’s a terrible situation. Mr. Hutson regrets that it happened, and he’s accepted responsibility,” Hutson’s attorney, Bradley Owens said.

“This incident has been tragic for all sides,” states ADA Lisa Miller. “We have consulted with the Wilhoit family throughout these proceedings and they have been a part of the negotiation process in this case. While the loss of their son, Nickolas, can never be replaced, the family is in accord with this plea agreement.”

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency was the lead agency on this case.

Click here to subscribe to the Carroll County News-Leader