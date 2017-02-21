Huntingdon updates beer ordinance to comply with state statue

shirleyNANNEY

Within the five-minute meeting on Feb. 14 the Huntingdon Town Council, an ordinance received approval and two resolutions were passed.

The passage of the ordinance on the second and final reading brings the town code into compliance with the recent changes to state law pertaining to the definition of beer.

The alcoholic content of beer, ale or other malt beverages cannot be more than eight percent by weight.

The previous alcoholic content of these beverages could not be more than five percent.

“This amendment brings the town code in compliance with the recent changes to the Tennessee Code Annotated (state law),” said Mayor Dale Kelley.

The first reading passed at the Jan. 24 meeting.

Community Development Partners was hired to provide administrative services for the 2016 Safe Routes to School Grant project, which is Phase II of sidewalks on Clark Street.

“The only proposal received was from Community Development Partners,” said the mayor. “The town has worked with them on many projects and my recommendation would be to accept their proposal.”

In a second resolution in conjunction with the Clark St. sidewalk project, the firm of Tegrah Engineering was approved to provide the engineering services. Allen & Hoshall also submitted a proposal.

The town has worked with Tegrah previously on the 2015 Safe Route to School project, Phase I.

A January report from the Dept. of Public Safety showed that 86 arrests were made with 51 citations issued by police officers.

A handout to council members from the governor’s office noted that he is proposing to make Tennessee the first state in the nation to offer all Tennessee adults without a degree access to community college tuition-free and at no cost to taxpayers. The report also outlined the spending for the proposed $37 billion budget.

Absent were Vice Mayor Nina Smothers and council member Tim Tucker.

