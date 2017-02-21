Great Pretenders raises $3,389 for Project Graduation

shirleyNANNEY

Huntingdon High School seniors and parents rocked the stage Feb. 10 and 11 with their Great Pretenders show at the Carroll County Civic Center.

They sang, danced and reenacted several of the songs with their own productions.

Make-A-Wish’s representative Cliff Carter was presented a $500 donation in honor of the late Morgan Fuller, a member of the class. Morgan’s mother and father, Jeff and Wanda Fuller, were special guests along with grandparents Billy and Polly Melton, aunt and uncle Frank and Patsy Myers, sister-in-law Hayle Fuller and Hayle’s sister, Aubrey Gaia and Morgan’s dog, Blakely. The presentation followed a fight song tribute by Lucy Adams and Kelsey Watson.

According to Cindy Breckenridge, president of Project Graduation, The Great Pretenders show, made $3,389 that will be used for Project Graduation.

Angela Balentine, who watched the show from a second row seat, was highly complimentary of the performers.

She and members of her family were there especially to see her niece, Kelsey Watson sing in the tribute to Morgan Fuller.

Her mother, Kitty Dominquez, of Union, Ill., was there as were other family members, Opal Cary, Brittany Balentine, Lindsey Burney, Kayla Balentine and Chris Balentine.

“It was really a good show,” said Angela. “My favorite acts were The Fight Song and the Movie Theatre Skit.”

Acts included:

• “Old Women Grooving” starring Lori and Jimmie Moore Cindy Breckenridge, Carmen McCain, Brandy Pearson, Nancy Rich, Kelsey Watson and Lucy Adams.

• “Dance Thru Time with the Glow Dancers” by Devin Brown, Dylan and Alaya Johnson, Rayshaun Bailey and Ericka Moss.

• “Man of Constant Sorrow” by Nathan Rich, Grant Hilliard, Trenton McCain and Scotty Ball.

• “Nothing but Love” by the 5 Heartbeats by Donnell Moss, Ray Bailey, Kendra Ball, Surrandar Owens, Nancy Rich, Carmen McCain and Brandy Pearson.

• “Best of the Boys” and “Good Riddance” by Green Day, performed by Hannah Powell.

• Football Dance by Dylan Johnson, Zach Dodson, Josh Coleman, Devin Brown, Chase Crider, Trenton McCain, Ben Clift, Keeton Bailey and Michael Arnhold.

• “Soul Man” by the Blues Brothers who were portrayed by Nathanial and Ethan Peevyhouse.

• “Color Blob” by Olivia Lamar, Robin Parton, Wes Lamar, Lucy Adams and Kelsey Watson.

• “Beauty School Dropout” from Grease starring Haidyn McLemore, Hannah Powell, Wyatt Stokes, Anna Kate Arnold, Mary Espey, LeAnn Webb and Grace Angelos.

• “He’s Still a Boy” by Mary Williams starring Cindy and Will Breckenridge.

• “Killing Me Softly” by Fugees starring Carmen McCain, Trenton McCain, Keeton Bailey, Nancy Rich, Dylan Johnson, Ray Bailey, Kendra Ball, Michael Armour, Cindy Breckenridge, Lori Moore, Kelsey Watson, Devin Brown, Marcia Adams, Tina Peevyhouse, Lacee Hodo and Brandy Pearson as Whoopi Goldberg.

• “Mississippi Squirrel” by Ray Stevens who was played by Aaron Robertson, Nathan Rich, Scotty Ball, Hunter and Haidyn and Brandi McLemore, Brandi Wyatt, Stacey, Fisher and Wyatt Stokes, Tori, Dennis and Karen Townsend, Grace Angelos, Ethan and Tina Peevyhouse, Will Breckenridge, Delaine and Brylee Robertson, Jesica Keith, LeAnn Webb, Brandi McLemore, Jennifer and Mary Espey, Lacee Hodo, and Charles Land.

• Hollaback Girl by Gwen Stefani, starring Grace Angelos, Haidyn McLemore, Mary Espey, Jesica Keith, Anna Kate Arnold, Tori Townsend, LeAnn Webb, with special appearance by Scotty Ball and Nathan Rich.

• Movie Theatre Skit starring Brandy Pearson, Trenton McCain, Keeton Bailey, Dylan Johnson, Kendra Ball, Nancy Rich, Ray Bailey, Devin Brown and Carmen McCain.

• “Born Country” by Alabama starring Will Breckenridge and Charles Land.

• “La Bamba” by Ritchie Valens starring Jocelyn Reyes, Kelsey Watson, Hannah Powell, Ben Clifft, Chase Crider, Tori Townsend, Jesica Keith, LeAnn Webb, Grant Hillard, Lucy Adams, Anna Kate Arnold, Mary Espey, Grace Angelos and Michael Arnhold.

• “Midnight Train to Georgia” by Gladys Knight and The Pips, starring Nancy Rich, Carmen McCain, Kendra Ball, Surrandar Owens and Brandy Pearson as Gladys Knight.

• “My Wish” by Rascal Flatts, which involved students and their mothers.

The final act involved students coming onto the stage and taking a final bow.

