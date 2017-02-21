Dr. Webb speaks at CES Black History Program

ronPARK

staff writer

Students and faculty at Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central Elementary School celebrated the contributions that African Americans have made to our country during a Black History Month Program Friday afternoon.

Serving as guest speaker at the program was Carroll County native Dr./Rev. Jesse Webb of Fulton, Ky.

A 1981 graduate from Huntingdon High School, Webb told how he grew up in the community of Smyrna Baptist Church before going on to earn a number of degrees at UT Martin, Jackson State Community College, Mid-Continent University of Mayfield, Kentucky, and Jacksonville Theological Seminary.

Webb, who serves as bishop over several churches, recently published his first book entitled “Kingdom Integrity” and is currently working on his second book.

Webb pointed out how some famous and very successful people, such as Beau Landry and Patrick Willis, attended school at Central Elementary.

Using some simple object lessons, Webb told students that they all have a God-given purpose in life, and they should seek to discover and pursue that purpose if they want to be truly happy and successful in life.

“When you don’t know your purpose, you end up doing things that don’t matter,” he said. “Everyone in this room has a destiny inside you. You’re here for a purpose, and right now your purpose is to learn.”

Webb warned students not to live in the “Land of Almost” — pointing out that to almost do something is to really do nothing at all.

In conclusion, Webb added that, “A good effort always brings you to a right end.”

CES teacher Ruby Hunt introduced Webb and recognized the winners of this year’s Black History Essay Contest.

Ten-year-old Annabella King from Summer Davis’ fifth grade class won first place in the contest with her essay about the famous abolitionist Sojourner Truth. She is the daughter of Brandi and Drew King.

Korbel Johnson from A.J. Simmons’ fourth grade class placed second in the contest.

The following is a reprinting of Annabella’s winning essay:

Sojourner Truth

Have you heard of the woman who spoke of slavery and women’s rights Sojourner Truth? Like others she was born into slavery. She did not have the best life like other slaves. Sojourner was a great abolitionist.

She was a great speaker. She spoke to large crowds and drew their attention very well. She also spoke of how women needed rights. She once said, “And ain’t I a woman? I am happy to be able to shout from the rooftops, ‘Yes, I am a woman, yes, I am!’”

Sojourner inspires me to not be afraid to fight for what I like and what is right. She wasn’t afraid to yell and tell them she wasn’t afraid at all. She inspires me to tell them what I am fighting for in life that is right!

