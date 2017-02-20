Pamela Stover

1970-2017

Pamela Ruth Stover, 46, of Hollow Rock passed away Friday, February 17 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon. Funeral services were held February 21 in the chapel of Chase Funeral Home, with Bro. Russ Wilkins officiating.

Miss Stover was born August 18, 1970 in Santa Monica, Calif.

She is survived by her mother and step-father, Curt Lumley and Brenda Stover-Lumley of Hollow Rock; one sister, Kimberly Townsend of Ventura, Calif.; one brother, Russell (Sara) Stover of Louisville, Texas; and a niece, Shanna Gherardi of Santa Paula, Calif.