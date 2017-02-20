Kimberly Wilkes

1959-2017

Kimberly Sue Wilkes, 57, of Yuma passed away Sunday, February 12 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services were held February 16 in the chapel of Chase Funeral Home, with Bro. Andrew Stokes officiating. Burial followed in New Hope Cemetery.

Mrs. Wilkes was born October 23, 1959 in East Chicago, Ind. She was the owner of MiMi’s Toy Poodles, a member of the St. Timothy Episcopal Church in Griffith, Ind. and she loved to play pool. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Butler and a sister, Linda Hendrix.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Miles Wilkes of Yuma; her father, Harlin Butler of Lexington; one daughter, Jennifer Wilkes; one son, Jason Wilkes, both of Huntingdon; five sisters, Marilyn (Tony) White of Gary, Ind., Cindy (Bob) Wojo of Raleigh, N.C., Wanda (Kenny) of Hammond, Ind., Debbie (Darrell) Lusk of DeMotte, Ind., and Ronda (James) Wilkes of Yuma; several nieces and nephews, including three she helped raise, Rachel Wilkes, Melissa Ward, and James Wilkes; and eleven grandchildren, Rihanna, Makala, Aaron, Patrick, Black, Macy, Elizabeth, Nate, Nicolas, A.J., and James.

Pallbearers were James Wilkes, Patrick Wilkes, Blake DeArmond, Chad Ward, Bradley Palmer, and Jason Wilkes. Honorary pallbearers were Nate Ward, A.J. Ward, and Nicolas Ramsey.