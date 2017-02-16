Throwback Thursday: Sam Siegel’s 1974 Heart Fund Campaign

This week’s throwback Thursday looks back at the 1974 Heart Fund Campaign, which was featured in the February 14, 1974 edition of the Carroll County News. The campaign was kicked off at the home of Sam Siegel.

Heart Means Love

“The heart may tick, but that doesn’t mean it’s a time piece. It knows no time and can hit anyone at any time. It is not a respecter of people. To it, race, creed, age or sex is of no importance.”

These words stirred the large crowd gathered in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Siegel for the official kick-off of the 1974 Heart Fund Campaign.

Over 100 volunteer workers from all over Carroll County were in attendance to hear the inspirational address given by Dr. Larry McGehee, Chancellor of the University of Tennessee, Martin and 1974 West Tennessee Campaign Chairman.

The dinner-meeting started with some facts and figures of last year’s success, presented by General Chairman W.H. McConnell. McConnell stated, “In 1973 the volunteers of Carroll County collected $20,000. This was the highest amount donated, per capita, by any county in the 50 states. The credit for this remarkable feat goes to the people of Carroll County and their extreme generosity.”

McConnell further added, “This year we’re shooting for a $1 per capita figure.”

After an introduction from McConnell, guest speaker Dr. Larry McGehee spoke of the importance of the Heart Fund Campaign and how its success affects each and everyone of us.

“The Heart Fund is a great fund. It sells itself. Out of all the funds donated, only 5% will go toward administrative costs, while the bulk, 95%, will be used for research. Not only will more of the donated money be used for research than in any other similar campaign, but 75% of that money will never leave the state of Tennessee.” McGehee told the audience. It will be distributed to medical research facilities within the state.

“Heart is something which affects each and every one of us personally. We have all had someone dear to us stricken by heart disease. Dear ones who will be missed by all, but there are many walking with us today who are here because of your donations to the Heart Fund,” McGehee continued.

Through the many donations of concerned citizens, research has continued and found cures for many heart ailments. Given the opportunity, research will some day find the cure for one of the nation’s most deadly killers.

Dr. McGehee said, “The greatest problem facing this nation today is SOUL EROSION. We are further apart now than we have ever been. The old friendliness of 10, 20, or 30 years ago has disappeared. During February we learn that heart does not discriminate and we become brothers and sisters, working together. Heart means love.”

Sam Siegel, who was instrumental in helping Carroll County become one of the most outstanding contributors in past years spoke of some of the happier moments of those past campaigns. “You know when I first became involved with the Heart Fund some 20 years ago, I didn’t know anything about how to collect contributions. At that time the highest amount Carroll County had ever donated was $500. In my first year with Heart Fund, we collected $5,000. I attribute the success of that first year’s campaign to my many friends, who have both their time and their money.

“Last year was our biggest year, but we hope to do better this year. Our goal is $24,000,” Siegel continued. “Much of the success of last year’s campaign and the future of this year’s goes to our general chairman, Bill McConnell. With your help and Bill’s guidance, this will be our best year.”

Planned activities for the 1974 Heart Fund Campaign are:

Feb. 21- Wild Game Dinner at the Elks Lodge, all men are invited.

Feb. 23- Dance at the armory, featuring the Chacktaws.

Feb. 24- Heart Sunday.

March 2- Annual Heart Fund Dance featuring Boyce Hawkins and his Band.

Other events scheduled with no definite date are: An all day telethon over WHDM; a gospel singing; and a 24 hour show over WKTA-FM featuring country star Carl Perkins.

Click here to subscribe to the Carroll County News-Leader