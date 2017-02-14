Black History celebrated at Webb School

ronPARK

staff writer

The many contributions that African Americans have made to this country and the local community were spotlighted Saturday afternoon at the former Webb High School.

Local church, civic, and governmental leaders gathered at the school along with dozens from the community for a Black History Program, sponsored by the Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Committee.

Officer Patrick Cozart with the Jackson Police Department served as keynote speaker. He was introduced by his wife, Whitney Cozart.

“In the face of the many challenges that come with his job, Patrick has proven to be a man of integrity and compassion,” said Whitney Cozart.

Patrick Cozart began his speech by detailing the history of Jackson’s first black police officers back in the 1960s and how they often faced prejudice and dismissal from both the white and black communities.

“These men and their dedication paved the way for black officers like me,” said Cozart. “And I feel I’m paving the way for some of the young people in the building.”

The officer told how he decided to pursue a career in law enforcement because he wanted to make a real difference. After graduating from the Police Academy, he served for four years with the Brownsville Police Department before taking a job with the JPD in 2013.

While he has served as a field training officer, a youth intervention officer, and a hostage negotiator, he said that his most fulfilling role has been as a school DARE Program officer and teacher.

Cozart concluded with a quote by writer, businessman, and 2012 presidential candidate Herman Cain:

“Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success.”

Officer Cozart’s mother, Carolyn Cozart, served as the program’s mistress of ceremonies. She recited one of her original poems entitled “Freedom.”

Also speaking during the program were Cedric Edmonson, Gina Atkins, Carroll County Mayor Kenny McBride, and McKenzie Mayor Jill Holland.

The program featured moving musical performances by the Clark Street Mass Choir and dramatic dance performances by the Community Praise Team.

Minister Tylan Johnson gave the opening prayer, while Rev. Eugene Jones offered the benediction.

Natalie Porter and Rose Glenn recognized African American students from local schools who have made the Honor Roll by earning all A’s this year.

These outstanding students included:

•McKenzie Elementary School: Imani Juanita Gabaldon, LaKatie Pratcher, Aleecia Williams, Zariyah Townes, Amia Thomas, Javon Roberts, Dante Webb, Lashontiona Clark.

•McKenzie Middle School: Taurion Roberts, Alajah Gilbert, Kylie Reynold, Jaden Currie.

•McKenzie High School: Desteyana Janae Allen, Braxton Hobson, Brooke Hobson, Terrance Roy, Kyla Steele, Nathan Whitsell, Brandon Hobson, Henry Melendez, Kristen Taylor, Hannah Bilger, Damian Carter, Cassidy Clark, Yhania Roberts, Adam Taylor, Sydney Allen, and Alluria Parks.

•Huntingdon Primary School: Madison Smith, Brylon Weathers, Brielle Gilbert, Kainan Moore, Khloe Megs, Lyla Brown, Ripley Buntyn, Bryson Whiteside, Khristopher Pulling, Keran Gordon, Keyanna Patmon, Deyton Buckley.

•Huntingdon Middle School: Kansas Barnhill, Tylan Johnson, Kevon Finch.

•Huntingdon High School: Adora Carty, Jessica Keith, Reanna Simmons, Elijah Wilkerson, Shamyai Irvine, Auria McClerking, Taylor Smith, Merriett Willis.

•West Carroll Primary School: Macey Melton, Shania Berry.

•West Carroll Elementary School: Joy Bryant, Amarie Kelly, Cayzia Thompson, Mariah Bryant, Kaley Allston.

•West Carroll Junior-Senior High School: Joshua Clark, Erin Norman, Amaya Thompson, Jeremiah Bryant, Jada Clark, Jana Clark, Asia Emerson, Kamryn Hillsman, Makaliyah Hughes, Ashley Myles, Jarrius Weatherford, Rosie Yaffa Clinton, P.J. Odom, Haley Hughes, Deidra Clark, Alexsys Shackleford.

•Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central Middle School: Faith Pearson.

•Central High School: Seneca Butcher, Malorie Clements-Tillman, Hannah Walker, Elijah Boyd, Isaiah Donald, Zayveon Johnson.

