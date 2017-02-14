Jackson man killed in Hwy. 70 wreck

shirleyNANNEY

editor

A Jackson man died of injuries suffered in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Feb. 10 at 7:38 a.m. three miles west of Huntingdon on U.S. Highway 70.

Jonathon A. Carter, 36, was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital – Huntingdon after being removed from the vehicle by members of the Huntingdon Fire & Rescue unit and then airlifted to Nashville were he died, according to Lt. Brad Wilbanks of the Tenn. Highway Patrol.

Carter was traveling alone westbound in a 2002 silver Chevrolet truck when the vehicle crossed over the eastbound lane and exited on the left side. The vehicle landed in a gully, striking a tree and overturning onto the driver’s side, according to Shane Steele with the Tenn. Highway Patrol who investigated the accident.

Huntingdon Fire & Rescue members responded to the scene where they worked for approximately an hour to extricate the driver. They were assisted by members of the Carroll County Fire Department and Baptist EMS.

“This was one of the most difficult rescues I have ever witnessed due to the depth of the ditch and angle of the truck,” said Huntingdon Director of Public Safety Walter Smothers. “I highly commend the efforts of all the rescue workers.”

Click here to subscribe to the Carroll County News-Leader