Billy and Lurene DePriest are Carroll County’s Sweetheart Couple

shirleyNANNEY

editor

They only kissed once before they were married and that was right before the ceremony. That’s been almost 55 years ago.

Billy and Lurene DePriest of Huntingdon married on Aug. 9, 1962, when she was only 16 and he was 21.

It was at her parents’ house on Green Allen Springs Rd. Billy’s grandfather, Rev. Oscar DePriest performed the ceremony.

But they agree they have had a wonderful life together and would not hesitate do it all over again.

Her wedding dress, she recalls, was cream-colored with pink roses on it for decoration and was bought at Barrow’s Dept. Store on the Court Square in Huntingdon.

“We met at Mixie Baptist Church during a revival while he and his family were on vacation from Lockport, Illinois,” said Lurene. “He came back in a year and half and we met at his uncle’s house during a family gathering.”

Both said they did a lot of praying about their relationship.

They say they believe God put them together.

Lurene laughed and said she was star struck by Billy’s good looks.

“His hair was black and he was just so handsome,” she said.

Billy also admits that he was likewise attracted to Lurene.

“She was a good one then and still is,” he said.

They met in May for the second time before marrying that same year in August.

From May until August they kept in touch by writing letters because she had no phone. Two or three letters were passed between them each week.

“He got me out of the cotton patch,” she laughed.

Other than the two and a half years that they lived in Chicago, they have made their home in the Huntingdon area.

The couple renewed their vows at the First Pentecostal Church in Huntingdon on their twenty-fifth wedding anniversary and had a reception on their fiftieth anniversary.

She has taught piano over the years and served as administrative assistant for Abbott Realty. Billy worked at Milan Arsenal as a supervisor on different lines before retiring in 2000 as a guard captain.

The couple is faithful members of Tates’ Pentecostal Church. She plays the piano at church sometimes and they sing in the choir at church and at nursing homes.

They are the parents of two children, Larry, whose wife is Loretta, who live in Huntingdon, and Randy, whose wife is Recina, who live in Plainfield, Indiana. They have five grandchildren, April Skelton and Weston, Peyton, Kaley and Mason DePriest. They also have identical twin great grandsons, Jacob and Andrew Skelton.

Their son, Larry is pastor at Tates’ Pentecostal Church, while his wife is the pianist.

The couple say they have had an awesome life together.

“We do everything together, clean house, make up the bed, go places, just whatever,” Lurene said. “It takes a deep love for each other to do all these things together.”

He says the two have had a good life together.

“I don’t regret a minute of it,” said Billy.

They remodeled her grandfather’s house on Green Allen Springs Rd. and lived there for about 20 years.

Two years ago they sold the farm and moved into Huntingdon on Murray Lane.

Their advice to young couples starting their married life together is to make sure they know what they are doing, have stick-ability and do a lot of praying. Also make sure that God has put you together for life.

“People who pray together stay together,” they say. “That’s the secret of a happy marriage.”

As Carroll County’s Sweetheart Couple, they received two tickets from The Dixie, two tickets from the Court Theatre, Valentine dinner for two from Joe’s Barbecue and Diner, bouquet from Bill’s Flowers & Gifts, $25 gift certificate from The Gift Grove, $20 gift certificate from Country Corner and a free haircut from James’ Barber Shop.

The DePriest’s nomination letter included the following:

Billy and Lurene DePriest, from Huntingdon, have been married for 55 years this August. What an adventure those 55 years have been.

They have enjoyed traveling to Alaska and other various places with friends, visiting children and grandchildren in Indiana, going to gospel concerts, moving around the area and fixing up their homes, playing with twin great-grandsons, being actively involved at Tates’ Pentecostal Church and just simply eating homemade ice cream with family and friends. They have a true and genuine love for one another!

God has blessed them with two sons and daughters-in-law, along with five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Billy always has a smile on his face and Lurene always has a chocolate cake ready for anyone who would like to stop by and visit! A true example of enduring love has always been a part of their lives, and for this reason it would be a great opportunity to reward them as Carroll County’s Sweetheart Couple.

