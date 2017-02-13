Stephen Neely

1967-2017

Stephen Neely, 49, of Huntingdon passed away Saturday, January 28 at his home. Funeral services were held January 31 in the Dilday-Carter Funeral Home chapel, with Bro. Russ Wilkins officiating. Burial followed in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Mr. Neely was born December 14, 1967 in Madison County to the late Earl and Pearl Hedgepath Neely. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a brother, David Neely. He was a corporal in the United States Marine Corps and was a member of Huntingdon First Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Tessa Neely; daughters, Kimberly Neely of Huntingdon, Kaythryn Neely of Huntingdon, Kourtney Neely of Huntingdon, and Ashlyn Neely of Huntingdon, and Talisa (Brad) Markham of Paris; a son, James Paxton Neely of Huntingdon; four grandchildren; and an uncle, James (Rachel) Neely of Huntingdon.

Pallbearers were Scotty Baily, Damen Thompson, Jody Harris, Joey McGee, Ricky Harris, and Rusty Ross.