Mary Hansbro

1931-2017

Mary Elizabeth Butler Hansbro, 85, of Jackson, formerly of Huntingdon, passed away Monday, February 6 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services were held February 11 in the chapel of Chase Funeral Home. Burial followed in St. Paul Cemetery, with Bishop Chris Pipkins officiating.

Mrs. Hansbro was born December 23, 1931 in Trezevant to the late Jonnie and Elizabeth (Adkisson) Peterson. She retired from the Milan Arsenal Ammunition Plant and was a member of Mt. Ararat Baptist Church in Trezevant. She loved to sew, work in the garden, plant flowers, travel, and shop.

She is survived by her children, Anthony (Parthenia) Butler, Ricky (Laurie) Butler, and Pamela (Thomas) Ragland; six grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.