Margaret Marbury

Margaret Russell Marbury

1925-2017

Margaret R. Russell Marbury, 91, of Huntingdon passed away Thursday, February 9 at the Life Care Center in Bruceton. Funeral services were held February 12 in the chapel of Chase Funeral Home, with Bro. Sonny Daniel officiating. Burial followed at the Memorial Gardens in Brownsville, with Bro. Fred Campbell officiating.

Mrs. Marbury was born July 9, 1925 in Henderson County to the late James Thomas Russell and Lena (Bell) Russell. She was the ninth of 11 children. The family later moved to Brownsville, where she met and married Hardy B. Marbury. They raised three daughters, Joyce, Marie, and Sara. They also lived in Huntingdon and Paris. She was a member of the Holly Grove Baptist Church in Brownsville and the Prospect Baptist Church in Hollow Rock. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hardy B. Marbury; a granddaughter, Deidre Carol Hartsfield; a son-in-law, Don Richardson; and her ten brothers and one sister.

Mrs. Marbury is survived by her three daughters, Joyce Hartsfield Richardson of Paris, Marie Marbury of Camden, and Sara Townsend of Huntingdon; four grandchildren, Bridget (Kevin) Murray of Evandsville, Ind., Stephanie (Chris)Buckingham of Camden, Tiffany (Steven) Nolen of Huntingdon, and Nick (Lindsey) Townsend of Lakeland; and four great-grandchildren, Connor Woods, Tatum Nolen, Taylor Townsend, and Brody Townsend.

Pallbearers were Nick Townsend, Billy Joe Marbury, Kevin Murray, Albert Lee Overton, Steven Nolen, and Connor Woods.