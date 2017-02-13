Jared Cornatzor

1990-2017

Jared Alan Cornatzor, 26, of Cedar Grove passed away Friday, February 3 at his home. Funeral services were held February 8 in the chapel of Chase Funeral Home, with Bro. Oscar Seiber officiating. Burial followed in Pisgah Cemetery.

Mr. Cornatzor was born July 9, 1990 in Jackson. He was a self employed obedience trainer and a member of the Christ Chapel Church. He was preceded in death by a brother, Chad Rodgers.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Jimmy and Cherie Edgin of Cedar Grove; his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Lynn Rodgers of Atwood; paternal grandmother, Kay Robison of Cedar Grove; and paternal grandfather, James Edgin of Huntingdon; and an uncle, Jeff Rodgers of Atwood.