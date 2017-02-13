Ivy Clement

Ivy Anne Clement, 82, passed away Monday, February 6 at Ave Maria Nursing Home in Memphis. Funeral services were held February 9 in the chapel of Dilday-Carter Funeral. Burial followed at Hampton Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivy Mae Chambers Clement and John Winfield Clement; and siblings, Jasper Clement, Dorothy Frizzell, Robert Winfield Clement, George M. Clement, and Elizabeth Strayhorn.

Anne was a 1953 Huntingdon High School Class salutatorian. She was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church in Nashville. She retired from U.S. HUD after 30 years as a program assistant. She was also a certified occupancy specialist with HUD and was awarded the rating of certified professional secretary. Her hobbies included UT and HUD coursework in business and real estate, sewing and knitting, genealogy, photography, and keeping in touch with nieces and nephews.

She leaves many nephews and nieces, including caregiver Gail Cockrell.