Earl “Bee” Everett

1934-2017

Earl “Bee” Everett, 82, of Huntingdon passed away Saturday, February 11 at his home. Funeral services were conducted on February 13 at New Independence Full Gospel Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery, with Bro. Billy Hanks officiating. Chase Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Everett was born August 3, 1934 in Huntingdon to the late Maxwell Adrain Everett and Barbara Little Everett. He was self employed as a logger. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Raymond Everett.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kay Everett; two sons, Tim (Brandi) Everett of Milan and Terry (Pam) Everett of Yuma; one sister, Maxine Walker of Trezevant; and one granddaughter.