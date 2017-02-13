Charles Harris By Lindsey Bell | February 13, 2017 | 0 Charles Harris 1941-2017 Charles Edward Harris, 76, of McKenzie passed away Friday, February 10. Funeral services were held February 13, with Rev. James Groves officiating. Burial followed at Caledonia Cemetery. Posted in Obituaries - Carroll County News-Leader Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Charlene Agee January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Ivy Clement January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Jared Cornatzor January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Earl “Bee” Everett January 16, 2017 | No Comments » Mary Hansbro January 16, 2017 | No Comments »