Charlene Agee

1931-2017

Dorothy Charlene Agee, 85, of McLemoresville passed away Friday, February 10 at NHC Healthcare of Milan. Funeral services were held February 13 in the chapel of Dilday-Carter Funeral Home, with Bro. Philip Plyer and Bro. Mark Howell officiating. Burial followed in McLemoresville Cemetery.

She was born June 12, 1931 in Carthage, Texas to the late Adrain Holland and Ruth Leach Holland. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rondle Agee; one daughter, Vickie O’Bryant; and one brother, Sammy Holland.

She is survived by two sons, Dr. Tim Agee of Trenton and Terry Agee of Memphis; two sisters, Cindy Presson of Milan and Helen Holland of Grenada, Miss.; five grandchildren, Nathan O’Bryant, Matthew O’Bryant, Eryn Jones, Cody Agee, and Caitlin Lonon; and seven great-grandchildren.