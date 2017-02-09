Throwback Thursday: Talking Black History with Nathaniel McCullough– “Loving God” is the answer to racism

This week’s throwback Thursday takes a look back at “Loving God Is The Answer To Racism” in the February 10, 1999 edition of the Carroll County News-Leader. Nathaniel McCullough of McLemoresville discussed some of his experiences with racism, and his thoughts on the solution to it.

“Loving God” Is The Answer to Racism

By Andrea Prater

Although African Americans have made much progress over the years, the hand of racism that touched the life of Nathaniel McCullough is something he would like to forget, but probably never will.

“In some ways, I feel that things have changed over the years,” said McCullough. “But in other ways, I feel that things have stayed the same.”

McCullough, who grew up in the McLemoresville community, said he never felt any different than white children.

“I remember playing games with white kid when I was growing up,” he said. “We all played together and always got along.”

But on the other hand, some of the things he has seen in his 72 years he never likes to speak of. Especially one experience he had in California.

At 19-years-old, McCullough had been too young to fight in World War II, but was stationed in the Philippines.

“Just a country boy, I had been nowhere,” said McCullough, as he remembered back. “I might have been out of Tennessee twice. It was an experience.”

When McCullough returned to the United States, in Sacramento, California, he and the fellows he had been stationed with were greeted with a large sign that read, “Welcome Home, Well Done.”

From there, he, along with another black friend, and five white friends arrived at a diner and requested seven hamburgers and seven Cokes.

“I will never forget it,” said McCullough. “But the man at the counter said he would serve five hamburgers and five Cokes but not seven. Needless to say, my white friend ordering told him we had served together, slept together, and ate together while we were away and we can’t do it here. It is something I will never forget.”

McCullough said that so many times, racism was blamed on the souther states, but that incident happened in California.

“While we were in the Philippines, we didn’t have to look in a looking glass,” said McCullough, as he reminisced of the past. “But suddenly we had to when we returned.”

McCullough’s answer to all problems concerning racism is one he would like to share with fellow Carroll Countians and the nation.

“Love God,” McCullough instructed. “If you love God, you will love me.”

McCullough is retired from the Milan Arsenal after 25 years of service.

He and his wife, the former Verdie Mae Taylor, are residents of McLemoresville and have been married for 46 years and have five daughters.

The couple’s children are LaVerdia McCullough, who is attending school for social work after 17 years of employment with a tractor supply company in Nashville; Psyanita Elmore of Nashville, who is the manager of the safety deposit box department at Sun Trust Bank; Anna Linton, who works in a school system in Virginia; Jeruna Cozart of McLemoreville, who is employed at McLemoreville’s Carroll Bank and Trust in the bookkeeping department; and Natalie McCullough, who is the First Deputy of the Carroll County Register of Deeds Office.

McCullough has served on numerous committees, including the Heart Fund, Cancer Fund, Red Cross, RSVP, Carroll County Development Center, program chairman of the NAACP, and has been a member of the American Legion for 50 years.

McCullough and his wife are members of the Reedy Creek Baptist Church, where he has been a deacon for 42 years and serves as chairman of the deacon board. He is also superintendent of Sunday School and is the pianist.

The church was organized in 1836 and is where several slaves attended in the 1840s.

McCullough feels that education has played a big role in the way black people have progressed. He named several black West Carroll High School graduates who have educated themselves but were forced to get jobs away from the county to better their careers.

McCullough said he wished Black History Month could be every month since there is a lot of black history people don’t know.

