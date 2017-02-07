Ruth Compton Martin
By Lindsey Bell | February 7, 2017 | 0
Ruth Compton Martin
1918-2017
Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, sister, and friend, Ruth, passed away Friday, February 3. Graveside services were held February 6 at Long Rock Cemetery. Dilday-Carter Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
If you knew Ruth, you knew happiness baseball, and flowers! Growing up during the Depression, she was a strong, independent lady loving her God, family and friends. Her three favorite sayings were: experience is the best teacher, where there’s a will there’s a way, and there is always a way provided.
She will be missed by all those who knew her, but now she is enjoying her loving family and friends who have been waiting patiently for her to join them in Heaven.
Posted in Obituaries - Carroll County News-Leader
