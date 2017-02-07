Genever Horton

| | 0

Genever Horton

1918-2017

Genever B. Horton, 98, of McKenzie passed away Thursday, February 2 at her residence. Funeral services were held February 4, with Bro. George Avery officiating. Burial followed at Enon Cemetery in McKenzie.

 

