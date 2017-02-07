Danny Hutcherson

Danny Hutcherson

1942-2017

Danny Manuel Hutcherson, 74, of Westport passed away Saturday, February 4 at his home. Funeral services were held February 6 in the chapel of Dilday-Carter Funeral Home, with Bro. Billy Joe Hilliard and Bro. Lathan McLean officiating. Burial followed at Concord Cemetery.

