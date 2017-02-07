Danny Hutcherson
By Lindsey Bell | February 7, 2017 | 0
Danny Hutcherson
1942-2017
Danny Manuel Hutcherson, 74, of Westport passed away Saturday, February 4 at his home. Funeral services were held February 6 in the chapel of Dilday-Carter Funeral Home, with Bro. Billy Joe Hilliard and Bro. Lathan McLean officiating. Burial followed at Concord Cemetery.
Obituaries - Carroll County News-Leader
