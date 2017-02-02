Throwback Thursday: remembering the fire at Hotel Carroll in 1990

This week’s throwback Thursday looks back at the February 7, 1990 edition of the Carroll County News after the fire that ravaged Hotel Carroll

Fire Guts Hotel Carroll

By David M. Wallace

Early Monday morning, Allen Zyla, owner of the Hotel Carroll and AJ Restaurant in Huntingdon, heard a crackling sound, then the smoke detector went off. He jumped up, pulled on a t-shirt, sneakers, a denim jacket and grabbed his money bag. Opening the door, he found the hall full of smoke. With the money bag he broke out the window in the front door and left the building. he met Huntingdon Police Officer Russell Pearson outside the hotel.

Gary “Peanut” Wooley, a resident in one of the other rooms, did not hear the smoke detector. He credits Officer Richard Sawyers for waking him to flee the building quickly by the back door.

Kamal A. Hannah, who works at Venice Restaurant, smelled the smoke and felt the heat through the ceiling of his room. He quickly exited out the back door.

Paul Thompson, the fourth person in the Hotel Carroll at the time of the fire, was unavailable for comment.

By the time the fire trucks arrived, officers Sawyer and Pearson reported that the building was cleared of people.

Fire, apparently beginning in the attic, spread throughout the roof, stated Huntingdon Fire Chief Bobby Hollowell. The Fire Department was called about 1:30 a.m. to the fire just around the corner on Main Street, just a block east of the Court Square.

“There were no injuries, but heavy damage by fire and water to the building,” reported Chief Hollowell. “The roof began falling in at different points about 2:30 a.m.”

The Hotel Carroll, a two story building with a wide frontage, is one of the larger structures in downtown Huntingdon.

At press time late Tuesday afternoon, the investigation by the State Fire Marshal, Everett Cook, was not completed.

HFD public relations spokesman, Clarence Norman, reported that no cause or estimated cost of damages has been determined by the State Fire Marshal’s investigation of the Monday fire. Norman stated the Fire Department was satisfied the building was under control as fire fighting was concerned.

“We have not had to return for any fire fighting since Monday night about 10 p.m.,” Norman said.

“It’s gone, this building is demolished,” said Zyla, surveying the smoldering structure about 9 a.m. this morning. While he talked, he watched firemen wetting down hot sports and still locating occasional flames in the collapsed ceiling at the back of the building.

“We called out the Huntingdon Brigade of the Carroll County Fire Department to assist this fire,” said Fire Lt. Tim Reeves.

Lt. Allen Gooch, George Pickett, and Reeves were the first firemen to enter the building upon arrival. They were equipped with air packs and followed up the police officers’ report that all people were evacuated. They checked each room and closet beginning on the first floor.

Two teams moved to the second floor checking for people who may be left in the building, plus looking for the fire.

“Heat was above us on the second floor, but the gray-black smoke was so thick that we were not sure where the fire was located,” said Reeves.

“Once we confirmed that no people were in the building,” Reeves reported, “we searched for the fire location. Our first job is to save lives. A life of a person cannot be replaced.”

The fire broke out of its originating point and spread quickly while the firemen were in the building. Flames engulfed the building roof and started collapsing to the second floor, according to Reeves.

“All of our men were out of the building when the roof started falling,” Chief Hollowell said.

“While the temperature was below freezing before day break, the only problem we faced was the men got cold,” the Chief reported.

Buildings on either side of the fire were not damaged by fire or smoke. A fireman with a hose was stationed in the Beauty Express Salon, 140 East Main, on the east side of the hotel. Tiles off the dropped ceiling were removed to give the firefighters views up the connecting wall. Water stained the wall next to the hotel, but the salon did not have serious damage.

Lewelling’s Painting was in the building immediately on the west wall of the hotel. Ivy Lewelling owns the whole building from the hotel to the corner of 2nd Street. His paint shop was full of flammable materials, but it had only minor water damages.

“When I arrived about 2 a.m., I found the firemen working like professionals, and they really did a good job,” Lewelling said. “They contained the fire to the hotel.”

“It makes you feel good to see our hometown boys doing what should be done in such an emergency,” stated Lewelling.

“The building is underinsured,” stated Allen Zyla. “There is not enough insurance money to cover the damages of the fire. The whole roof is gone.”

