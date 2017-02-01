Nominate the Sweethearts of Carroll County

The Carroll County News-Leader is looking for the next Sweethearts of Carroll County.

Your parents, grandparents, or a couple you know may qualify to be our Sweethearts of Carroll County!

Submit a 500 or fewer word nomination by Friday, February 3 at noon, and let us know who you think is the sweetest couple in all of Carroll County.

A panel of local residents will review the nominations and the winning couple will be contacted shortly following the deadline.

Gifts for this year’s Sweethearts include a bouquet from Bill’s Flowers, a gift card from Gift Grove, tickets to The Dixie, dinner for two at Joe’s BBQ, and more!

To qualify to be this year’s Sweethearts, the couple must be married or engaged, at least 21 years of age, and be residing within Carroll County. All entries must include name, address, and phone number of both the contributor and the nominated couple. You may not nominate yourself. All gifts received by the Sweethearts are non-transferable, some expiration dates may apply.

Email your nominations to lindsey@newsleaderonline.com or drop them off at the News-Leader office, 165 Court Square in Huntingdon. For more information, call 986-2253.