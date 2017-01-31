Water level rising in Carroll Lake: First fish to be reintroduced next week

ronPARK

Water was starting to cover the bottom of the supporting posts of the boat dock at Carroll Lake around press time Monday afternoon.

According to Tim Broadbent, regional fisheries manager with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA), the water level has been rising much faster since a leaky sluice gate was finally fixed last week.

And depending on rainfall amounts, the 110-acre lake should soon be back to the way it looked before the old floodgates broke after unusually heavy rains back in June of 2014, causing the lake to drain away in a matter of days.

Construction on the new flood gates was officially completed back in December, but some minor problems were, until recently, still allowing the water to drain out.

Broadbent said the restored lake should be deep enough to start introducing some of the first fish — particularly bluegill and redear sunfish — some time next week.

“We’ll start putting in some bass in the spring,” added Broadbent.

Still, it may be three years or more before the lake’s fish population has been built up enough to open the lake for fishing.

The project to restore Carroll Lake started about a year ago when the TWRA, which manages the manmade lake, allotted funds and materials for the restoration.

