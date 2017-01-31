Virginia Windom

1939-2016

Virginia (Leighton) Windom, 77, of Huntingdon passed away Saturday, December 25, 2016 in her home after losing her husband on November 11. The family will hold a private memorial service.

Mrs. Windom was born July 29, 1939 in Galesburg, Ill. to Kenneth and Louise Leighton. She resided in Galesburg until she married Roy Windom on July 29, 1956. She worked various careers throughout her life, including helping her husband manage their family owned business. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents, three sisters; and a son, Mike (Hollie) Windom.

She is survived by her children, Cindy (Jeff) Tate of Hermosa, S.D., Peggy (Bob) Parisot of Belvidere, Ill., Tammy Windom of Clarksville, Penny Martin of Huntingdon, and Brian (Angie) Windom of Lincoln, Ala.; 16 grandchildren, Allen, Andy, Trish, Stephanie, Jill, Kristen, Kyle, Jaden, Atalie, Wakelyn, Cassidy, Gwen, Dakota, Austin, and Cole; and three great-grandchildren, Landon, Heidi, and Bronwyn.