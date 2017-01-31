Twentieth Habitat House dedicated Sunday

shirleyNANNEY

editor

Brandy Gilbert and her three children, Kalecia, Maliyah and Kestin have a brand new house, compliments of Carroll County Habitat for Humanity.

The dedication of the gray vinyl siding house with black shutters at 45 Florida Court in McKenzie was held Sunday afternoon.

Brandy said she was truly proud of her new house and the people who helped make it a reality.

This was Habitat’s twentieth house to be completed.

“From the start, it was a hope to build and we hope for many, many more,” said Andrew Stokes, chairman of the Board of Directors. “Thanks to those who got Habitat for Humanity started many years ago and those who kept it going. There’s been a lot of hard work that has gone into it.”

He noted that Doug and Kevin Johnson donated the lot. Craig and Kaye Jordan donated the funds to Habitat from the sale of Craig’s parents’, Raymond and Janice Jordan’s house in Bruceton.

“They were incredibly generous and we think them for that,” Stokes said.

They also donated a quilt that Craig’s mother made in 1980.

Stokes pointed out that the City of McKenzie and Mayor Jill Holland have always been wonderful to work with.

He also acknowledged County Mayor Kenny McBride and the fact that that it was Carroll County Habitat for Humanity.

“We are indeed thankful for the hard work that the volunteers did and the churches for providing food. Everyone coming together is what it takes to get the job done,” he said.

Rev. Calvin Taylor blessed the house and also said he benediction with Habitat for Humanity secretary Becky Burkhalter introducing the family.

Brenda Cook, a member of the board, read from Second Samuel 7:29 and presented them with the Bible.

Stokes presented Brandy with the keys after which she cut the ribbon on the red door.

The song, “Blest Be the Tie that Binds,” was led by Aaron McClerkin.

Cake and punch and a full meal of chicken and vegetables were served.

Guests were invited to tour the three-bedroom house. The living room, dining room and kitchen and one bedroom is painted in a light tan color. Another bedroom is done in pink while the third bedroom is a medium blue.

Email Shirley

Click here to subscribe to the Carroll County News-Leader