Huntingdon Special School District: Dillahunty’s contract extended to 2019

Unless something unforeseen happens, Huntingdon Director of Schools Pat Dillahunty will be staying on with the school district — at least for another two years.

On a motion from board member Dr. Tim Tucker, the Huntingdon Board of Education voted unanimously to extend Dillahunty’s contract through June 30 of 2019 during Thursday night’s regular board meeting.

No change, however, was made in the director’s contract, which includes a continuing yearly salary of $94,940.

Dillahunty has served as Huntingdon’s director of schools for over seven years.

•••

In other business, the board:

•Approved the transfer of Kathy Adams to high school Spanish.

•Approved the transfer of Brandon Sims to high school History.

•Approved the transfer of Lucas Dill to middle school Physical Education.

•Approved a leave of absence for A.J. Hall from April 2 through May 15.

•Set this year’s high school graduation ceremony for Sunday, May 14 at 2 p.m.

•Approved a board policy amendment regarding Food Service Management, which revises existing policy to incorporate a meal charging provision that complies with new information released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Also added is a provision regarding the option for students with disabilities to request meal modifications.

•Approved a board policy change regarding retirement insurance for employees. As Dillahunty explained, due to recent changes at the state-level, the school district will no longer be able to offer retirement coverage to any employee whose employment started on or after July 1, 2015.

•Approved a board policy update to comply with new state Board of Education rules. Specifically, the update states that end-of- course exams will count 10 percent of a student’s final average during the 2016- 17 school year and 15 percent in 2017-18. The percentage for 2018-19 has not yet been determined.

•Authorized the executive committee to negotiate a price in order to purchase a seven-acre piece of property on Buena Vista Road adjacent to the high school campus.

•Was advised that the Tennessee School Board Association’s Day on the Hill has been scheduled for February 20-21.

•Set the next regular board meeting for Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

