Evans puts up 20 for Lady Jags

ronPARK

sports editor

While the Carroll Academy Lady Jaguars continue in their famous winless tradition, they did put on a pretty good showing against the visiting Immaculate Conception Lady Wildcats from Memphis Friday night, falling by half in a 44-22 loss.

Junior Lady Jag Kaitlyn Evans had a really good night, putting up 20 points as both her team’s and the game’s top scorer.

Eighth grader Savionna Foster scored the other two points for Carroll Academy from the foul line in the fourth quarter.

Competition ran close in the first quarter as Evans tallied eight points — three shy of an eleven-point showing from the Lady Wildcats in the first.

The Lady Jags only managed one point (a free-throw by Evans) in the second period, while Immaculate Conception arrived at the half with a 15-9 lead.

The Lady Wildcats outscored Carroll Academy 13-8 in the third quarter and 16-6 in the fourth to secure the win.

Zakeria Miller and Rekenia Cole were out front for the Lady Wildcats with 11 points apiece.

In Friday’s boys’ game, the Jaguars challenged the Currey Ingram Academy Mustangs from Brentwood but ended up taking the loss 53-36.

The Jaguars ran even with the Mustangs 8-8 in the first quarter with a five-point contribution from freshman Darius Jones and three from sophomore Miguel Reed.

Jones and sophomore Dontavious Collins put up five points apiece in the second period, but the Mustangs topped the Jags by seven in the second to hold the scoreboard 25-18 at the half.

The Mustangs dominated the Jaguars 17-6 in the third quarter to expand their lead to 42-24 by the end of the third stanza.

The Jaguars rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring Currey Ingram 12-11, but it wasn’t nearly enough to close the gap.

Jones led Carroll Academy with 14 points, followed by Reed with 13 and Collins with nine.

Christian Ahlstrand was the Mustangs’ and the game’s top scorer with 22 points.

