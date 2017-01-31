Bruceton Clinic opens at new location

ronPARK

The Bruceton Clinic now has a new location.

The clinic opened for business back in November of last year at 30810 Broad Street (Highway 70) next to the new Apex Bank branch.

Open house festivities were held at the clinic on Thursday with food and refreshments for incoming patients and visitors from the community.

From 2007 until last year, the clinic operated from a location on Maple Street in downtown Bruceton.

A satellite of the McKenzie Medical Center, the Bruceton Clinic is family oriented with a focus on adult and child wellness.

The clinic is equipped for X-rays, PFT’s, and EKG’s.

Dr. Terry Colotta M.D. serves as head physician over the clinic.

Staff members include phlebotomist Kaylee Cole, physicians assistant Emily Roper, nurse Molly McAlpin, LPN Brenda Baker, family nurse practitioner Scott Jackson, office manager Amy Davis, NCMA Leah Carroll, LPN Kayla Oatsvall, registration clerk Ann Maness, secretary Lorie Pritchard, and nurse Robyn Gallimore.

The Bruceton Clinic is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Patients are accepted by appointment, and walk-ins are also welcome.

