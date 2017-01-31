B & J Donut opens on East Main

ronPARK

staff writer

Really good donuts.

That’s what they make at Huntingdon’s newest addition, B & J Donut.

Located at 19860 East Main Street next to Shear Designs near downtown, B & J opened for business on January 21.

They also make all kinds of pastries (some jelly or cream-filled), as well as apple and pineapple fritters.

And if you’re not in the mood for something sweet, B & J is also the perfect place to grab a quick breakfast or lunch from their selection of hot-and- ready breakfast croissants (including ham, pork loin, or bacon egg and cheese) and hotdog kolaches (known as pigs in a blanket in these parts).

And, according to employee Johnny Pang, it’s all made fresh every day.

Local resident Linda Radford — who was in B & J’s picking up some donuts with her five-year- old granddaughter Kate on Friday — gave her stamp of approval.

“Their donuts are delicious,” said Radford. “I’m so glad they have them in town.”

B & J is entirely family-operated and owned by Cambodian native Bunnath Ouch.

Ouch and his family recently moved to Carroll County from Ardmore in Middle Tennessee, where they ran a donut shop there.

B & J Donut is open from 4:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Email Ron

Click here to subscribe to the Carroll County News-Leader