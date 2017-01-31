B & J Donut opens on East Main
ronPARK
staff writer
Really good donuts.
That’s what they make at Huntingdon’s newest addition, B & J Donut.
Located at 19860 East Main Street next to Shear Designs near downtown, B & J opened for business on January 21.
They also make all kinds of pastries (some jelly or cream-filled), as well as apple and pineapple fritters.
And if you’re not in the mood for something sweet, B & J is also the perfect place to grab a quick breakfast or lunch from their selection of hot-and- ready breakfast croissants (including ham, pork loin, or bacon egg and cheese) and hotdog kolaches (known as pigs in a blanket in these parts).
And, according to employee Johnny Pang, it’s all made fresh every day.
Local resident Linda Radford — who was in B & J’s picking up some donuts with her five-year- old granddaughter Kate on Friday — gave her stamp of approval.
“Their donuts are delicious,” said Radford. “I’m so glad they have them in town.”
B & J is entirely family-operated and owned by Cambodian native Bunnath Ouch.
Ouch and his family recently moved to Carroll County from Ardmore in Middle Tennessee, where they ran a donut shop there.
B & J Donut is open from 4:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
2 Comments
Very good doughnuts. Syu glad to have them in town. Really hope it works out and they stay.
Very good doughnuts. So glad to have them in town. Really hope it works out and they stay.