40 years of service to Huntingdon: Martha Taylor says her job has been exciting and enjoyable

shirleyNANNEY

editor

A lot of positive changes and progress has taken place in the town of Huntingdon over the last 25 years and Martha Taylor has had a front row seat to them. Actually she’s been a part of them.

After over 40 years of working for the town in the Finance Dept. and winding up as town recorder for the last 21 years, she officially retired Dec. 31.

She started to work in 1970 when Wilburn Jolly was mayor and has worked for Mayors Lee Chance, Bill Stout, Jesse Pinckley, Waldon White and Dale Kelley. She was off for awhile when her children were young.

“I have enjoyed it thoroughly,” she said. “There’s always something new and exciting every day.”

The best thing was being a part of projects that have helped build the town, she says.

In her job as town recorder, she served as finance director. She worked with the department heads to fund what was needed for each department.

She admits that she’s burned more than a little midnight oil in preparing town budgets over the years. A budget and property tax rate is put in place from July 1 of one year until June 30 of the next year. She also kept tabs on the budget for The Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center and the Carroll County 1,000 Acre Recreational Lake.

She kept an eye on the town budget and was always quick to point out to department heads if they could or could not spend money.

Not only did she take care of budget matters, but also was a part of several town upgrades that she called fun projects.

She’s known for decorating with lights. Her two-story house on High St. is generally always lit with lights, so most every project in which she was involved had plenty of lights. Lighting the streets with decorative lighting is a prime example.

Downtown revitalization is the first major project that she worked on under Kelley, she recalled.

“It started out with public hearings and we soon discovered that the citizens didn’t want to pay their share for the upgrade,” she said. “Then grants were obtained and the project moved along with decorative lighting and sidewalks.”

In the midst of several projects, Martha’s husband, Lynn, had cancer and died in 2004.

She says her job filled a void after her husband’s death.

“It helped me tremendously,” she said. “I don’t know what I would have done without it.”

The Kelley Sports Complex, off the Buena Vista Rd., was completed in 1999 The Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center on the Court Square came to fruition in Nov. 2005. The Carroll County 1,000 Acre Recreational Lake opened in March 2013. The new city hall was moved into in 2016.

“The Dixie was really important in the revitalization of downtown and the move to the new city hall will always be a special place to me,” she said.

She has seen many projects that upgraded the police and fire departments and infrastructure for the water, sewer and streets take place that made for a more desirable place to live.

She said the city employees have been phenomenal in making the projects come to fruition. One thing that stands out in her mind is the ISTEA train that was built by the late Jimmy Tate and Ted Craig from an old tractor. It’s been in use for about 20 years and is used by other towns as well as Huntingdon.

She and Mayor Dale Kelley have worked hand in hand on the various projects over the years.

“He is a great visionary and leader,” she said. “He’s been really good to work with all these years. He would come up with all these ideas, but would leave it up to me to find a way to implement them.”

The mayor says Martha has bee a Godsend for Huntingdon with all of her years of experience.

“She’s made my years as mayor so much easier, besides making the town a better place to live,” he said.

“She’s put things together for posterity and spent time pulling together things that clearly underline what has happened in the last 25 years.”

She says Huntingdon has had great council members over the years that have had vision and foresight for the town.

She says that she retired mainly due to health reasons and the fact she felt it was merely time.

She had a light heart attack in 2015 followed by stent surgery. She had knee replacement surgery in 2016. She also has rheumatoid arthritis.

She has been recognized with many honors this past year. She was named as Carroll Countian of the Year by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. The mayor and council named the entrance to the drive through window at the new city hall the Martha Taylor Way and also presented her with the Pinnacle of

Excellence award, the highest honor the town hands out.

Town employees held a luncheon in her honor in Dec. and showered her with gifts of money, a floor lamp, decorative bowl, a caution light and a seat at The Dixie will be named in her honor.

On Jan. 17, she was recognized with a reception and open house at city hall as a farewell from the citizens.

She has three children: Chad Taylor, Vicki Williams and Jenny Smith and seven grandchildren, Remington, Kaylee and Lillian Taylor; Taylor McCarty and Ava Williams; and Emma and Beau Smith.

Although, she is leaving her job as town recorder, she will still be lending her expertise in ways of assisting the town in documenting history concerning projects that have been done through the years. She will also assist with the museum opening in the building across the street from city hall.

She also has the project of moving from her present residence on High St. to one she is having remodeled on Myrtle Drive.

She says she will miss her colleagues who made her job easier over the years.

“My job has meant a lot to me and I would have never traded it for another,” she said. “Over the years it has been most exciting and enjoyable seeing positive things happen to the town I love.”

