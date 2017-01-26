Throwback Thursday: Local teachers, students share feelings on the Challenger’s blast

This week’s throwback Thursday looks back at the 1986 explosion of the space shuttle, the Challenger. Carroll County students and teachers shared their feelings on it in the February 5, 1986 edition of the Carroll County News. Seven crew members died on January 28 of that year after their shuttle exploded.

Teachers, Students Share Feelings on Tuesday’s Space Shuttle Blast

By Shirley Nanney

Teachers and students shared more than the usual interest in space shuttle Challenger’s anticipated flight last Tuesday.

One of their own, teacher Christa McAuliffe, was on board.

The 37-year-old social science teacher and mother of two, of Concord, New Hampshire, was the first civilian in space. She was one of seven crew members who perished in the space shuttle when it exploded only two minutes after liftoff.

Local teachers and students were stunned by what happened.

Huntingdon fifth grade teacher Betty Gateley was deeply saddened by the tragedy.

“The teachers in my building were devestated,” said Mrs. Gateley. “We continued to watch the explosion on TV, thinking there had been some mistake that would be corrected. Many of us went home to spend a sleepless night.”

She said as a teacher there was a definite thrill that “one of us” had been chosen for this honor.

“We felt this indicated the importance being placed on education in America,” she said.

She holds in high esteem the brave men and women in the space program. In 1983, she had the privilege of watching the blast-off of one of the shuttles.

“Although the experience was awesome and breathtakingly beautiful, I knew I would never have the courage for such a trip.”

Her husband, Donnie Gateley, who does contract government construction work, was working on a project at Cape Kennedy at that time.

“if we can find some consolation in this tragedy, I feel it would be those seven died for a worthwhile cause,” she noted. “I sincerely hope this disaster does not seriously cripple the space program as I feel it is necessary for the progress and security of the United States.”

Huntingdon seventh grader Marcus Mansfield, whose goal is to eventually become an astronaut, said his enthusiasm for such a venture is no less.

“I’m upset that Challenger blew up, but I would still go up in space,” he said.

He said he eventually hoped a student would be chosen for a space flight and that he would be that student.

“I thought this was a real interesting flight because it had a civilian on board,” said Marcus. “I think about going up in space all the time.”

He attended a week long space camp at the Marshall Space Flight Center last summer. During the week of activities, he said the group of youngsters from all over the United States were made aware of the dangers of space travel, but were reminded of the good safety record as well.

Young Mansfield’s drawing concerning space travel was chosen to appear in the Space Odyssey magazine in Feb. ’85 issue.

Mike Mansfield, Marcus’ father, says he would not discourage his teenage son from becoming an astronaut.

He said the two had talked about the shuttle and the risks involved.

“But Marcus told me the same thing could happen on an airplane going to Memphis.”

Mansfield said he would be for his son going on a space flight because that’s what he really wants.

“I don’t feel you should stop anyone from doing anything that’s constructive because there’s danger in everything.”

Mansfield, as assistant football coach at Huntingdon High School, said the shuttle disaster really put a damper on everyone’s spirits at the high school. He said of his son, “It’s really in his blood and he’s really got his sights set on being an astronaut. I think it would be neat to have someone close to you that is a part of this new frontier.”

Huntingdon Primary School second grade teacher Daisy Dudley said her students witnessed the liftoff on the TV set in her classroom.

“We were concerned because they said it was cold in Florida,” said Mrs. Dudley, who noted she turned on the television about 10 a.m.

She said the children had read a lot about the teacher being on board the flight.

“I remember I told the children, ‘It’s off the ground, so get your games off the floor and let’s take a bathroom break.”

A few minutes later a teacher came and told her there had been an explosion.

“I just couldn’t believe it because we had just watched if and everything was fine,” said Mrs. Dudley.

Huntingdon first grade teacher Angie Bunn said she was saddened and upset when she heard about the space disaster.

“It was like a veil had fallen over the school,” said Mrs. Bunn.

She said it had crossed her mind to apply to be the first civilian in space.

“After they find the cause, I feel the space program should continue and not be cut back,” said Mrs. Bunn.

Larry Jones, science teacher at Huntingdon Junior High School said he had intended to apply to be the first civilian in space but a requirement on the number of years in the teaching profession disqualified him.

“I would be hesitant to go now until they find out what happened. The disaster shows there’s a lot of risk involved.”