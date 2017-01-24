Tippitt crowned McKenzie 2017 basketball homecoming queen

McKenzie High School honored five young ladies during its basketball homecoming pre-game ceremonies Friday night.

Before the Lady Rebels took on Big Sandy, Molley-Kate Tippitt, the 18-year- old daughter of Stacey Hagler and Tyler and Beth Tippitt, was crowned the 2017 MHS basketball homecoming queen. Molley-Kate is a four-year member of the BETA club, a member of M Club, FBLA and FCA. She has been a four-year member of the Rebel cheerleading squad and she plans to attend a four-year college. She was escorted by seniors Julius Owens and Tyler King.

Members of Tippitt’s court included junior Alexis Perry, the 17-year- old daughter of Tracey Perry. Alexis was a state BETA finalist for service snapshot, a three-year member of McKenzie FFA, serving as its secretary, a three-year member of M Club and a seven-year trapshooter for McKenzie Shooting Sports. She plans to attend Austin Peay and major in nursing. She was escorted by junior Anders Rider and senior Preston Henderson.

Senior Natalie McCaleb is the 18-year- old daughter of Brian and Stacey McCaleb. Natalie was crowned Miss McKenzie in 2016 and is a two-year member of the McKenzie High School golf team. She is a member of BETA, DECA, FCA, DECA, Leo, HOSA and M clubs. Her plans include attending Jackson State Community College and pursuing a career in radiology. Senior Mason King and junior Jacob Pinson were her escorts.

Junior Bailey Nelson is the 17-year- old daughter of Mike and Jan Nelson. Bailey is a member of the MHS soccer, basketball and softball teams. She is the current president of FBLA and is junior class president. She is a member of FTA, FCA, DECA, Leo, HOSA, BETA and M clubs. She plans to attend UT-Knoxville and major in Biology. Her escorts were seniors Brice Wiggins and Paul Watkins.

Junior Hannah Bilger, 16-year-old daughter of Minister Jeremy and Aimee Bilger. Hannah captured third in the American Legion Voice-of- Democracy competition. She is the $1,000 scholarship winner for 2015-2016 Voice of Democracy second-place winner. She was the Lady Rebel soccer's best offensive player and earned all-district and all-tournament honors. She took second in sub-sectionals and fourth in sectionals for the 200-meter dash. She is the MHS record holder in both the 200, with 26.9, and in the 100 at 12.9.

Hannah is a member of BETA, Spanish and M clubs, a member of the minority council, yearbook committee, principal advisory council and FCA. She hopes to earn a track-and- field scholarship from Murray State, Middle Tennessee, Austin Peay or Ole Miss. She hopes to walk on in soccer. She plans to major in communications and minor in dance. Dajour Edmondson and Brandon Baucum were her escorts.

Click here to subscribe to the Carroll County News-Leader