Tigers celebrate winning football season

ronPARK

sports editor

“We had a pretty special year,” said Hollow Rock-Bruceton High School Head Football Coach Jamie Williams during Saturday night’s annual football banquet in the school cafeteria.

As Williams pointed out, the Tigers went 6-4 and placed third in the region during the 2016 regular season and earned a berth in postseason play.

“I felt like we got better as we went along,” said Williams, who identified their season-ending 41-32 loss to Gordonsville in the first round of the playoffs as the team’s best all-around effort of the year. “I’m proud of what we accomplished this year.”

Williams presented certificates to all his players and managers, and then moved on to the presentation of special awards.

The following players received plaques and trophies for outstanding performance:

•Senior Ryan Cole: Vernon Spencer Sportsmanship Award, Quarterback Club Defensive Player of the Week (vs. Houston County and South Fulton), and All-Region.

•Senior Grant Davis: QB Club Offensive Player of the Week (vs. West Carroll and Colinwood).

•Senior Dalton Davis: QB Club Defensive Player of the Week (vs. West Carroll and McEwen), Team MVP, and All-Region.

•Senior Zayveon Johnson: QB Club Offensive Player of the Week (vs. South Fulton and Gordonsville), Offensive MVP, and All-Region.

•Senior C.J. Noles: QB Club Defensive Player of the Week (vs. Perry County and Colinwood), Lineman Award, and All-Region.

•Senior Elijah Boyd: QB Club Defensive Player of the Week (vs. McNairy County and Clarksville Academy), Nick Bryant Wide Receiver Award, and All-Region.

•Senior Isaiah Donald: QB Club Defensive Player of the Week (vs. McEwen and Gordonsville), Defensive MVP, Peyton Fowler Award (for Heart and Dedication), and All-Region.

•Senior Tristan Wynn: QB Club Player of the Week (vs. Clarksville Academy on offense and Huntingdon on defense).

•Junior Bradley Griffin: QB Club Offensive Player of the Week (vs. Wayne County).

•Junior Garrett Graves: QB Club Offensive Player of the Week (vs. Houston County).

•Junior Lawson Boyd: Tiger Award.

•Sophomore Brady Snider: QB Club Offensive Player of the Week (vs. Perry County).

•Sophomore Brent Cole: QB Club Defensive Player of the Week (vs. Wayne County).

•Sophomore Chase Snider: QB Club Offensive Player of the Week (vs. Huntingdon).

•Sophomore Andrew Morrow: Bob Clark Weight Room Award.

•Sophomore Zane Mebane: WRJB Unsung Hero Award.

•Sophomore Dalton Williams: Most Improved Award.

Others recognized during the banquet included:

•Cheerleaders: Aubrey Hollingsworth, Hope Blankenship, Cassondra Holloman and Anna-Marie Martino, Aubrey Gaia, Callie Bratton Alexis Castillo and Ana-Kate Welsh, Maycee Carey, Kelsey Forrest, Kylie Hollingsworth, Jayden Tucker, Brianna Thompson, Amanda Rewis and Kayce Brown.

•Managers: Carter Graves, Brylee Williams, Samantha Autry, and Jack Crocker.

•Drone Pilot: Nathan Robison.

•Film: John Cole.

•Statistician: Paige Coleman.

•Assistant Coaches: David Thomas, Shannon Walters, Haden Williams, Ryan Bullington, Trey Crews, and Tim Williams, as well the coaches’ wives.

Email RonClick here to subscribe to the Carroll County News-Leader